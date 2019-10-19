Neil Lennon confirms Celtic will not sell Odsonne Edouard in January

Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a move away from Celtic.
The young Frenchman has been very impressive for the Scottish giants and other European clubs are keeping tabs on him.
It will be interesting to see if they make a move for the striker in January.
However, the transfer won’t be easy to complete for his suitors. Celtic are not ready to lose him this season and Neil Lennon has made that abundantly clear.
Speaking to Daily Record, the Celtic boss confirmed that Edouard will not be sold this season.
He said: “There’s no chance of him leaving in January. Absolutely not. We’ve got too much to do here. He is a class player and is pivotal to us. We may or may not be in Europe after January, so that’s even more reason for him not to go.”
Celtic already sanctioned the sale of Kieran Tierney earlier this year and they cannot afford to lose any more key players now.
The Hoops will want to retain their domestic crown and challenge for the top honours. In order for that to happen, they will have to hold on to their best players.
Edouard has been one Lennon’s best players so far this season and his departure would be a massive blow.
With Rangers pushing hard for the title, Celtic are unlikely to take such a big risk.
Edouard’s suitors might have to wait until the summer to sign him.