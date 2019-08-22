Neil Lennon confirms Celtic want to sign three or four players

Celtic will be looking to improve their squad before the transfer window closes.
They have lost several key players in Benkovic, Boyata, Lustig and Tierney this summer and Lennon will have to ensure that he signs adequate replacements.
Speaking to Daily Record, the Celtic manager has confirmed that the club are looking to bring in three or four more players before the window shuts.
He said: “Of course. We are working to bring in three or four players in before the window shuts.”
It will be interesting to see if Celtic manage to get the deals over the line now.
They are in desperate need of reinforcements and it would be a mistake to go into the new season with the current set of players.
Lennon will be hoping to challenge on all fronts and Celtic need to bring in a couple of key players in order for that to happen.
With the likes of Rangers closing in, Celtic cannot afford to sit back.
They have to strengthen the squad if they want to dominate Scottish football.
A top-quality left-back and a quality wide forward could make a world of difference to Lennon’s side.