Neil Lennon confirms Celtic new signing Moritz Bauer could feature vs Rangers

Glasgow Rangers will take on archrivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday at Ibrox.
Both the Gers and Celtic have won all three of their league matches so far this season, and therefore the first Old Firm derby of the season promises to be a cracking encounter.
Lennon has confirmed that Celtic new signing Moritz Bauer could make his debut against Rangers at Ibrox this weekend.
Celtic confirmed yesterday that they have signed Bauer from Stoke City on loan for the rest of the season.
The 27-year-old Austrian could now make his debut in the biggest game of Scottish football this season. Lennon has admitted that the club will assess his fitness before the game, but he could play.
The Hoops boss has also showered praise on the defender, saying the right-back is a player with a very good pedigree.
“He’s a player with very good pedigree, Austrian international. He lost his way a little bit through no fault of his own, just different circumstances at a club that’s in a transitional period,” said Lennon to the Daily Record.
“In the PL he played very well, had a great time at Rubin Kazan and we’ve got a good player on our hands.
“He’s very fit, good attitude and strengthens up one of the positions we’ve been looking at.
“He could feature [on Sunday]. He’ll train tomorrow and then we’ll gauge him again on Saturday and see how he is.”
Celtic were in desperate need to sign a right-back this summer, with the Bhoys having lost both Mikael Lustig and Cristian Gamboa after the end of last season.
However, the signing of Bauer has caught everyone off-guard. The Austria international will spend the 2019-20 campaign on loan, with Celtic having the option to sign him permanently after the end of the season.