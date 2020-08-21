Neil Lennon confirms Celtic enquiry for Shane Duffy

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has admitted that the Hoops are looking to sign Shane Duffy from Brighton this summer.

Speaking to an OTB Roadshow, Lennon revealed that Celtic have made an enquiry for the defender and they are waiting to see ‘how that goes’.





Lennon said: “We have made tentative enquiries and we’ll see how that goes.”

Duffy was an important player for Brighton last season but the Seagulls have Ben White back at the club now. They are well-stocked in the defensive department and Duffy could move on this summer.

If he does, Celtic would be the ideal destination for him.

Celtic need a strong centre half like him and the 28-year-old would be a sensational signing for them. His powerful presence and no-nonsense defending will add a new dimension to the team.

The likes of Jullien and Ajer have struggled physically at times over the last year and they could use a tough partner like Duffy.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement in the coming weeks.

Celtic must improve their back four before the window closes. They are looking to win the title this year and they cannot afford to take any risks.