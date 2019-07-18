Neil Lennon confirms Celtic are closing in on a summer signing

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed that the club could complete a signing in the next few days.
He refused to reveal the name or the position of the player but his comments will certainly excite the fans.
He said to Daily Record: “I think we’ll have something in the next few days hopefully. It might be a right-back, it might be a left-winger, it might be a centre-forward. Right-back is a priority, but we have a number of positions I’d like to strengthen like midfield and one or two attacking areas.”
Celtic have been linked with a host of new players and it will be interesting to see who comes in through the door next.
They are thought to be keen on a midfielder after the failure to sign Turnbull. A right-back is also thought to be a priority this summer.
Attacking reinforcements could be on the way too.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic can make the necessary additions to their squad and defend their title next season.
The likes of Rangers will try and challenge them for the domestic crown. If Lennon can keep his star players and then make some additions, Celtic should be favourites to retain their title.
Ntcham and Tierney have been linked with moves away from the club this summer and Lennon will have to work hard to hold on to them.