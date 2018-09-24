Neil Lennon comments on Celtic’s title credentials

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has made a prediction about Celtic this season.
He believes that the Hoops are likely to win the Scottish Premiership despite their poor start to the season.
Lennon claims that the league will be a lot more competitive this year because of Rangers’ investment but Celtic will be hard to stop once they hit top form.
The Hibernian manager believes that Celtic are just going through a rough patch and this is just a blip.
He said: “Once they hit the ground running Celtic are going to be hard team to stop. I still say they are clear favourites for the title. With the investment Rangers have put into their squad and the improvement of other clubs it was always likely to be far more competitive this year than it has been for quite a while. I still think Celtic will win the league. They have the strength in depth and the quality of player. Just like everybody else, they are going through a little bit of a blip.”
Celtic fans will be hoping for Lennon’s prediction to come true. Winning the league after a start like this would be a superb achievement.
The Scottish giants are currently sixth in the league table and they have crashed out of the Champions League as well. Celtic crashed to a 2-1 league defeat against Kilmarnock on Sunday and that has attracted a lot of criticism from the fans and the media.
The Hoops are the best team in Scotland without a doubt and Lennon’s prediction is hardly surprising. It will be interesting to see how quickly Rodgers can get his team believing and performing at the top level once again.