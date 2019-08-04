Neil Lennon comments on Celtic’s Ryan Christie

Neil Lennon was full of praise for young Ryan Christie after he bagged a hat-trick as Scottish champions Celtic got their title defence off to a flying start.
The Bhoys won 7-0 against St Johnstone on the opening day of the brand new season.
It has been a remarkable turnaround for the 24-year-old midfielder.
At one point last season he seemed surplus to requirements at the club, and Brendan Rodgers even tried to offload the player.
However, towards the second half of the campaign, he cemented his position in the side, and from there on never looked back. He has become a key player under Lennon, and the Bhoys boss has hailed him as a “great player”.
Lennon adds that Christie is so eager to play that he was unhappy with him when he was taken off. Olivier Ntcham replaced him after the break.
“He’s unquestionably established himself now in this team,” said Lennon to the Daily Record.
“He was unhappy with me in Europe when I took him off after he got two goals. So I left him on for the hat-trick today then subbed him. He was still unhappy because he wanted four. He’s a greedy get!
“But he’s in a good place, he’s a great boy and so easy to work with. He just wants to impress and please people. I’ve inherited a great player there.”
Celtic have won back to back domestic trebles and will start the season as favourites to win the Scottish Premiership title for the 9th time in a row.
Lennon will hope that Christie continues to dazzle and take the pressure off the strikers by scoring loads of goals.