Neil Lennon comments on Celtic winger James Forrest

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has showered praise on winger James Forrest, saying he is ‘priceless’ for the club.
The 28-year-old scored yesterday as Celtic defeated St Mirren 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership clash.
Mohamed Elyounoussi, signed on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer transfer window, scored the opening goal for the Bhoys nine minutes after the break.
Forrest marked his new four-year deal with a brilliant performance as well. Lennon thinks the 32-times capped Scotland winger is now worth around £25million after signing his new contract with the club.
The in-form Celtic winger signed a new deal on Wednesday that will keep him at Parkhead until 2023.
Lennon has hailed the impact made by Forrest, and said that he’s not for sale after signing that new deal. At 28, Forrest is playing his best football at Celtic, and Lennon feels that there’s more to come from him.
“We gave him a new deal and I don’t care how much money we pay…he’s priceless to me,” said Lennon, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.
“What would he cost? You’d start the bidding at £25m. That’s what I would ask for anyway. But he’s not going anywhere – we’ve got him secure and he’s happy.
“I’m sure there has been interest in him but James has never wanted to leave. To have him his pleasing and that will settle him down and hopefully he will continue with his consistency.”
Forrest has played throughout his life at Celtic and has made it very clear that he has no intention of leaving the club any time soon.
In any case, Lennon has made it clear that any potential buyer will have to pay a premium price to lure Forrest away from Celtic Park.