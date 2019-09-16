Neil Lennon comments on Celtic target Victor Wanyama

During the summer transfer window, Celtic was linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama.
The 28-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and doesn’t feature in the first-team plans of manager Mauricio Pochettino at the moment.
Wanyama was very close to leaving the north London club this summer, but any potential deal didn’t materialise.
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has confirmed that the Bhoys were indeed interested in signing their former player during the summer transfer window.
The Bhoys were looking to get him on a loan deal, while Club Brugge failed to lure him to Belgium despite having a £12million offer accepted.
Wanyama spent two years at Celtic and was a favourite among the fans. The Kenya international scored in the famous Champions League win over Barcelona.
Lennon has also hinted that he could reignite his interest for Wanyama during the January transfer window.
He said to the Scottish Sun: “There was interest but it never got off the ground.
“Could we look at it again in January? We’ll have to wait and see. We might not want to with the balance of the squad now, as well as the affordability.”
Wanyama is not getting enough games at Spurs, and his situation is unlikely to improve quickly. It remains to be seen whether Celtic make any move for him in January.