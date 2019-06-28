Neil Lennon comments on Celtic target Luca Connell

Celtic are one of the many clubs showing interest in signing Luca Connell this summer.
The Daily Record claimed recently that the Bhoys are hoping to bring in Connell to Celtic Park in the summer transfer window.
The 18-year-old has admitted that it would be an honour to play for the Bhoys.
The highly-rated young midfielder is out of contract and he is weighing up his options elsewhere.
He has been linked with a host of clubs including Rangers, Leeds, Wolves and Norwich City.
The Scottish Sun reports that Premier League clubs Tottenham, Southampton, Burnley and Brighton are also in the queue to sign the talented youngster.
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has openly admitted that the Hoops are interested in the Bolton midfielder and want to sign him on a cut-price move.
Lenny said: “We believe he’s available on a free transfer and talks are ongoing.”
The exciting young midfielder visited Celtic’s training ground on Thursday and is believed to be considering his options.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Connell has had a request to terminate his Bolton contract turned down by the club’s administrators.
Bolton would be entitled to a development fee of around £250,000 if they terminate Connell’s contract.