Neil Lennon comments on Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths

Celtic will face FC Cluj in the Europa League on Thursday night away from home.
The Bhoys have already qualified for the knockout rounds but Neil Lennon has insisted that his players will not take this game lightly.
Lennon has rested several key players for this game, and this provides a perfect opportunity for the likes of Scott Sinclair and Leigh Griffiths to make a strong impact.
There have been suggestions that Griffiths, who has become somewhat of a forgotten man at Parkhead, is fighting to save his future at the club.
Lennon has confirmed that Griffiths will start the game, and that it is a big night for him. Although the Celtic boss has insisted that the club is not writing him off, Griffiths knows very well that he needs to perform to keep his place in the side.
The 19-times capped Scotland international has scored three goals this season but hasn’t found the net for four months. His last start came in mid-August, and since then has only been restricted to substitute roles.
“In the context of the season, it’s a big night for Leigh because he hasn’t played much football and there’s a good chance he will start,” said Lennon, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.
“There’s no pressure on him. We know what a player he is. It’s just a question of getting as much game time into his legs as possible and then him going out and enjoying himself and working hard to get something out of the game.
“He’s a smart, smart player and you never lose that knack of getting into the right places.
“He was out for a considerable time with a thigh injury and that set him back as well.
“Leigh had a decent pre-season, but with the way the team was playing it was difficult for him to get in the side and then he had the setback with the injury.
“It’s taken him time to get back to full fitness. He was unlucky not to make the squad at the weekend. But he will start tomorrow night and I’m sure he is really looking forward to it.”