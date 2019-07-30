Neil Lennon comments on Celtic new signing Christopher Jullien

Neil Lennon has confirmed in his press conference that Celtic’s new signing Christopher Jullien will play in tonight’s Champions League qualifying return clash against Nomme Kalju.
The 26-year-old joined the Bhoys this summer from Toulouse for a reported fee of £7 million to become the most expensive defender in the club’s history.
Celtic fans are eager to see him in competitive action for the first time, and Lennon has revealed that he will include the centre-back in tonight’s game.
The Celtic boss has revealed that the French defender is itching to get started at his new club, and that he has really impressed in training.
Lennon said to the Daily Record: “We’re not going to change it up too much but Christopher will play.
“He’s itching to play, so he will play. His attitude has been spot on, he’s hungry and he wants to show what he can do now.
“He’s looking better. Sharper. That all comes with getting used to the tempo of the training and getting used to the players but we’re pleased with the progress he’s making now.”
Jullien impressed in his debut in a friendly against Rennes, and he will be paired alongside Jozo Simunovic in a new-look central defensive partnership.
Both the Celtic defenders will miss Saturday’s Premiership opener against St Johnstone.
Jullien is a dominant centre-back who is proficient with both feet. Expectations are high from him because of his price tag, and it remains to be seen whether he can justify it in the coming season.