Neil Lennon comments on Celtic forward Mohamed Elyounoussi

Ahead of Celtic’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Hibs, Neil Lennon has admitted that he is happy with the performance of Mohamed Elyounoussi.
The 25-year-old winger joined the Bhoys on loan from Southampton during the summer transfer window and has impressed heavily.
However, Lennon feels that although he has done well, the Norway international ‘has not done enough’ for the club to consider a move for him permanently.
Elyounoussi endured a difficult season at 2018/19 campaign at St Mary’s following his £16million move from Molde. However, he has regained his form for Celtic, providing four goals and three assists in eight appearances so far.
Lennon said that he’s been thoroughly impressed with his contribution so far, but the club have not made any decision about signing him permanently at the end of the season.
Lennon said to the Daily Record: “He’s not done enough but he’s done very well.
“Again, we’re talking about affordability here, he’s not our player.
“We’re grateful to have him. It’s worked out very well so far, we’re delighted with the contribution he’s making and the way he’s playing.
“He’s brought an added dimension to the team. But whether or not a permanent deal can be done down the line, I can’t answer that at the minute.”
Lennon is absolutely spot on here. It will not be fair to make a comprehensive assessment of the player after only 11 games in the season.
True, Elyounoussi has impressed so far for Celtic, but the club should not make any decision on the basis of his purple patch. Furthermore, Southampton would demand a high transfer fee for him which could be well over Celtic’s affordability.