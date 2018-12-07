Nathaniel Clyne would be a superb signing for West Ham

Nathaniel Clyne has dropped down the pecking order at the club behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Liverpool are reportedly looking to send him out on loan.
Last month, Wales Online reported that Jurgen Klopp is happy to loan Clyne out in the January transfer window. Cardiff City have expressed their interest, while the likes of Leicester City and Fulham are also linked with a potential move.
Should West Ham join the race for the Liverpool right-back?
He would be more than welcome at the London Stadium. Fast, experienced, aggressive, and attacking minded defender, Clyne would be a superb addition to the side, if only on a short term basis.
Clyne, who is on £70k-per-week wage at Liverpool, is yet to play in the Premier League this season.
The England international needs to get his career back on track after a major back injury and West Ham could be an ideal club for him.
Pablo Zabaleta is entering the final few months of his contract, and summer signing Ryan Fredericks is set for a long spell on the sidelines.
In such a scenario, a new right-back would be exactly what Manuel Pellegrini needs, even if on a short term basis. And Clyne fits the bill perfectly.