Nathaniel Clyne would be a superb signing for Celtic

Brendan Rodgers hasn’t signed a single player who he worked with at Liverpool since he took charge at Celtic. However, he can make an exception this time by signing Nathaniel Clyne in January from his former club.
The 27-year-old right-back joined the Reds from Southampton in 2015, and was a key player under Rodgers.
The England international suffered a serious back injury in 2017/18 and has been slowly working his way into the senior side. He is vastly experienced, and a player of great quality.
Ideally, Jurgen Klopp would love to keep him in the side, but he has now two very good players in that position – Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez. If there’s a good offer on the table, the Reds might consider offloading Clyne in January.
Bolstering the defence should be one of Rodgers’s top priorities this January, and right-back is one area where attention is required. The Bhoys could land him as a short-term replacement for Mikael Lustig before thinking of a long term move next summer.
Cristian Gamboa hasn’t been trusted in big games, while Anthony Ralston is yet to prove at this level. Clyne is a proven Premier League player, and has 14 caps for his country as well.
He would bring immense quality to the side, and Celtic fans will love his professionalism and consistency. Cardiff City are planning to sign him in January, but Celtic must move quickly to bring him to Parkhead.