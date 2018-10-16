Nathan Ake would be a superb signing for Tottenham

Premier League clubs Tottenham and Manchester United are thought to be interested in signing Nathan Ake.
According to Telegraph, both clubs are keeping tabs on the Dutch defender but Chelsea are ahead of them in the race. The report claims that the Blues have a gentleman’s agreement to sign the player for around £40m.
If Chelsea decide to take up that option, Spurs and United will miss out.
Tottenham could use a central defender at the end of this season and Ake would be a superb addition. The versatile 23-year-old would be ideal for Pochettino’s side.
With Alderweireld expected to depart, Vertonghen and Sanchez will be the starters. Spurs could use Ake in a back three as well as a squad option. Furthermore, he can play as a left back as well and that would allow Pochettino to switch tactics effectively.
The Londoners must make a move for the player in January in order to avoid a bidding war. Chelsea are unlikely to splash out on a defender in January and that could be an advantage for Spurs.
However, it will tough convincing the Cherries to part with Ake midway through the season.