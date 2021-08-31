Nat Phillips ‘likely to leave’ Liverpool on deadline day

Liverpool are highly unlikely to sign any player today but there could be one or two outgoing transfers before tonight’s deadline.

According to reports from The Athletic (live blog), Liverpool defender Nat Phillips could leave the club on the deadline day.

The 24-year-old centre-back was outstanding for the Reds last season and played a massive role in helping the club get into the top four.

He, alongside Ozan Kabak (signed on loan) and youngster Rhys Williams, filled the void at the back with the Reds missing three key defenders in the form of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for almost the entire campaign.

However, Liverpool have bolstered their defence this summer by signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, while all the senior defenders have returned to full fitness. Phillips is expected to drop down the pecking order and he will struggle to get regular games at Anfield.

James Pearce of The Athletic has claimed that Anfield officials are now expecting offers for the centre-back in the coming hours.

The Reds are adamant all summer that Phillips wouldn’t be loaned out. He’s valued at around £12 million.

There has been interest in him from several clubs including Newcastle United, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool change their stance as the deadline approaches.

We covered a report earlier this month that the Magpies have made contact with the Reds about the defender, and they could make an attempt to sign him, although it’s just a guess at the moment.

If no suitable bid is forthcoming then Liverpool will keep Phillips as defensive back-up, and they will re-assess the situation in the January window.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are close to signing Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury before today’s deadline.

Read: Tottenham still trying to sign Adama Traore