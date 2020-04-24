Napoli willing to sell Allan and Hirving Lozano to Everton: report

Serie A side Napoli will offer Everton the chance to sign both Allan and Hirving Lozano during the next transfer window, a report from France Football claims.
The Toffees have lacked the presence of a commanding defensive midfielder since the departure of Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain last summer and Ancelotti will be keen on addressing the issue ahead of next season.
According to France Football, Ancelotti is eager to land the signature of Allan from his former club Napoli as he aims to enhance his midfield options for the 2020/21 campaign.
The Naples outfit are understood to value Allan at around £35m (€40m) but it is suggested that they could lower the price for the midfielder, should the Toffees also agree to land the services of Lozano.
Allan, 29, would definitely provide an upgrade on the existing midfield options at the Toffees and he could potentially partner Andre Gomes in the centre of the park with his strong tackling abilities.
Lozano, on the other hand, has had a debut season to forget with just three goals and two assists from 23 appearances for Napoli but he still has the quality to turn things around.
Prior to joining the Serie A outfit, the Mexico international was able to register an impressive tally of 40 goals and 23 assists from just 79 appearances for PSV Eindhoven.
The 24-year-old is capable of playing anywhere in the attack but he has primarily featured in the right-wing position since his move to Europe from Pachuca in the summer of 2017.
It remains to be seen whether Ancelotti is keen on signing Lozano alongside Allan.
The Italian head coach is also understood to be eyeing a new striker this summer. Lazio’s Ciro Immobile has recently been identified as the prime target.
