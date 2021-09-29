Napoli vs Spartak Moscow preview, team news, betting tips & prediction

Napoli are in scintillating form at the moment and they will play host to Spartak Moscow in the Group C Europa League clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday.

The two sides meet on Thursday, September 30 at 17:45 pm BST.

The Azzurri came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in their opening game of this competition. Spartak sit bottom of the early Group C table.

Napoli vs Spartak Moscow team news

Faouzi Ghoulam and Stanislav Lobotka have both been ruled out with injuries, and they won’t feature in this game.

For Spartak, Georgi Melkadze and Pavel Maslov are both set to miss this tie, while Roman Zobnin is also expected to miss out.

Napoli vs Spartak Moscow form guide

Napoli have won all of their Serie A games so far. They also earned a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in their opening match of this competition.

Not only are they scoring goals for fun, Napoli have maintained an enviable defensive record thus far, conceding only two goals in the league.

Spartak are going through a disastrous form at the moment. They have picked up only two wins from their last six games in all competitions. They are eighth in the league and are heading into this game on the back of a 2-0 win against FC Ufa.

Napoli vs Spartak Moscow betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Napoli vs Spartak Moscow from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Napoli – 2/9

• Draw – 11/2

• Spartak Moscow – 12/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 1/2

• Under – 6/4

Napoli vs Spartak Moscow prediction

The Naples club are flying high in Serie A at the moment, having picked up six wins out of six, and are sitting top of the table.

They are heading into this game on the back of three consecutive wins in the league. On top of that, Napoli are scoring freely, managing 10 goals in their last three games.

Prediction: Napoli to win, and expect them to score more than two goals.

