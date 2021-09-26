Napoli vs Cagliari live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Napoli will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in Serie A when they take on Cagliari at the Stadio Maradona on Sunday.

Napoli vs Cagliari will be played on Sunday, September 26 from 19:45 pm BST.

Napoli vs Cagliari Team News

Napoli are missing a host of key players for this game. The likes of Stanislav Lobotka, Dries Mertens, and Faouzi Ghoulam are currently injured and won’t feature.

Diego Demme and Alex Meret are also struggling with their fitness and are unlikely to feature.

For Cagliari, Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Leonardo Pavoletti are ruled out for this game. Diego Godin and Kevin Strootman have recovered from their knocks and they are in contention for this game.

Napoli possible starting lineup: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Ruiz, Anguissa, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Insigne

Cagliari possible starting lineup: Cragno; Caceres, Godin, Carboni; Zappa, Nandez, Marin, Strootman, Lykogiannis; Pedro, Balde

Napoli vs Cagliari Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Napoli vs Cagliari from bet365:

Match-winner:

Napoli – 1/4

Draw – 5/1

Cagliari – 10/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 4/9

Under – 7/4

Napoli vs Cagliari Prediction

Napoli have made a perfect start to the season, winning all of their matches so far. They are heading into this game on the back of two big wins against Udinese and Sampdoria, beating both of them with a 4-0 scoreline.

Cagliari are yet to win a game this season. They have drawn twice and lost three times already. They are heading into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Empoli.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 4/5 from bet365

