Napoli negotiating the sale of Allan with Everton

Everton remain in talks with Napoli for the transfer of Allan.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Merseyside for a while now and Napoli chief Cristiano Giuntoli is negotiating his sale to the Premier League club.





As per reports (h/t sportwitness), the Brazilian midfielder has already agreed personal terms with Everton and he will earn around €4.8m a year.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee now. The Italians are holding out for €40m and Atletico Madrid are thought to be keen on the player as well.

Allan has worked with Carlo Ancelotti before and he is highly rated by the current Everton manager.

The Toffees certainly have the means to pay Napoli’s asking price and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Allan would be an instant improvement on Everton’s current midfield options and the Toffees should look to get the move done. They will need players with experience and quality to get back to European football.

The 29-year-old Brazilian is at the peak of his powers right now and he could transform Ancelotti’s midfield next season.