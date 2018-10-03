Napoli vs Liverpool confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool face Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday hoping to make it two wins out of two in this season’s competition.
The Reds beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in their opening game, while Napoli drew 0-0 with Red Star Belgrade.
Jurgen Klopp’s side head into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
Napoli were beaten 3-1 by Juventus over the weekend but remained second in Serie A.
The two sides last met in the 2010/11 Europa League group stage, with Liverpool drawing 0-0 away from home before securing a 3-1 victory back at Anfield.
Napoli are priced at 23/10 to win the game, with Liverpool available at 11/10 and the draw on offer at 13/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
⚽ #NapoliLiverpool
📌 XI
🏆 @championsleague #UCL
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/4UWZ8tMb17
— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) October 3, 2018
#NAPLIV team news. One change; Keita replaces Henderson. #UCL https://t.co/LhxSq9bINN
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 3, 2018