Napoli vs Liverpool confirmed starting line-ups

3 October, 2018 Liverpool, Napoli, UEFA Champions League


Liverpool face Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday hoping to make it two wins out of two in this season’s competition.

The Reds beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in their opening game, while Napoli drew 0-0 with Red Star Belgrade.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Napoli were beaten 3-1 by Juventus over the weekend but remained second in Serie A.

The two sides last met in the 2010/11 Europa League group stage, with Liverpool drawing 0-0 away from home before securing a 3-1 victory back at Anfield.

Napoli are priced at 23/10 to win the game, with Liverpool available at 11/10 and the draw on offer at 13/5.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

