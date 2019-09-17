Napoli vs Liverpool injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool visit Napoli on Tuesday hoping to start their defence of the Champions League trophy with a victory.
The Reds met the Serie A side in the group stage of last season’s competition, losing 1-0 in Italy before gaining their revenge by the same scoreline back at Anfield.
They head into the game full of confidence having won five-out-of-five in the Premier League, but face a Napoli side that have been in good form in Serie A.
The Italian outfit have been beaten just once in the league this season, with Kalidou Koulibaly’s late own goal condemning them to a 4-3 defeat at Juventus.
Liverpool will be without Divock Origi for the game, with striker limping off during his side’s 3-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.
Arkadiusz Milik is likely to miss out for the home side, but Lorenzo Insigne is in contention to start after recovering from injury.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui, Zielinski, Allan, Lozano, Fabian, Insigne, Mertens.
Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.