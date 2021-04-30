Napoli have started talking to Tottenham’s Erik Lamela

Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly keen to sign Erik Lamela from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The upcoming summer transfer window is very crucial for Spurs.





The north London club are expected to operate on a tight budget, but at the same time, they need a massive overhaul after a disappointing campaign.

It has been previously claimed by various publications that Spurs are going to raise funds by selling some of their fringe players. It seems Lamela is one of them who could be heading out of the club this summer.

The report from Corriere dello Sport claims that Serie A giants Napoli have started talking with Lamela about a potential move.

SL View

The 29-year-old joined Spurs in 2013 and has made over 250 appearances for the club.

The Argentine has shown flashes of brilliance during his long stay at the club, but he never really became the focal point under any manager, with recurrent injuries limiting his chances.

This season, Lamela has made 21 appearances for the club in the Premier League, of which he has started in just five of them.

Lamela has a contract at the club till 2022, and Napoli should be able to get him at a decent fee.

