Nahitan Nandez would be a superb signing for Leeds United

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez.
Earlier this week, Tuttomercatoweb linked the midfielder with the Championship outfit.
The industrious midfielder could prove to be a superb signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. His workrate and selflessness will help Leeds’ midfield next season.
The Whites are in a good position to secure promotion to the Premier League and they will need higher calibre midfielders next season. Nandez showcased his potential during the World Cup and he has the ability to shine in the Premier League.
The 23-year-old Uruguayan formed a reliable partnership alongside Arsenal’s Torreira during the World Cup.
Nandez will add more drive and steel to Bielsa’s midfield. However, he is unlikely to come cheap.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds are willing to break the bank for his services. If they secure promotion, they should have the resources to strengthen the side and Bielsa must look to improve his midfield and defence first.
Leeds will be up against far better teams in the Premier League and they need to have strong foundations at the back in order to survive.
Nandez is the kind of player who could help them make the step up. The Uruguayan could take Bielsa’s midfield to the next level.