Nabil Fekir’s agent claims he had passed a medical and done a photo session with the Liverpool shirt last summer

According to L’Équipe (via GFFN), Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir has rejected a preliminary contract extension proposal from the Ligue 1 side, with only one year left on his current deal and that could open a door for a Liverpool move.
The 25-year-old saw a move to Anfield fall through at the last minute last summer, but the move could finally happen this summer, with the Reds still keen on the player they were willing to hand a five-year deal worth £130,000-a-week last time out.
Fekir’s agent Jean-Pierre Bernes has revealed that the Frenchman passed his Liverpool medicals despite talks that the Anfield outfit questioned his fitness as a result of recurring injuries to his knees.
“It is not about staying here,” he said.
“And we will know maybe the real circumstances that prevented Fekir’s move to Liverpool.
“The knee was a part of it, but not only that. He had passed a medical, done photos with the Reds shirt…”
It remains to be seen if manager Jurgen Klopp is indeed looking to add Fekir to his ranks, with Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster all likely to be available to feature in his first-team plans next season despite their injury woes this term.
The Lyon star has 12 goals and seven assists across the Ligue 1 and Champions League this term, and coupled with his versatility, he will surely be a good addition to Liverpool.
The French side will lose him for free next summer if they don’t cash out on him before his contract runs down, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented player.