Nabil Bentaleb wants permanent Newcastle move

Newcastle United’s new boy Nabil Bentaleb is already loving life on Tyneside, and has expressed his desire to stay at the club beyond the summer.
The 36-times capped Algerian midfielder has joined the Magpies on loan in the January transfer window, and wants to grasp his second chance in the Premier League.
The 25-year-old made his Newcastle debut against Oxford in the FA Cup on Saturday. The former Tottenham midfielder played till 80 minutes before he was replaced by Christian Atsu.
After the match, the Algerian has expressed his desire to make the switch permanent.
He said as quoted by The Chronicle: “I want to be here next season, for the long term, not just this season. I feel like I have the same ambitions as the club, and I want to be part of this club.”
Newcastle United will have to pay a figure in the region of £9 million if they want to sign the midfielder permanently next summer.
Bentaleb said that it was ‘tough’ for him in Germany as he was not getting regular games. Newcastle have made two signings already, with Valentino Lazaro joining the club on loan from Inter Milan.