Nabil Bentaleb sends out a tweet to Riyad Mahrez ahead of Man City v Newcastle

Newcastle travel to Manchester City in the Premier League later today.

Midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has sent out a tweet to his compatriot Riyad Mahrez urging him to be prepared for a fight with the Magpies.

He also added that the two will be brothers again after the game is over.

Matchday ⚽️ vs Manchester City : 18:00, Etihad Stadium.@Mahrez22 For 90 mn, be prepared for a fight, after that, we’ll be brothers again 🤜🤛#MCINEW #NUFC pic.twitter.com/EM4wthyi5K — Nabil Bentaleb (@nabilbentaleb42) July 8, 2020

Newcastle have been very impressive since the restart. Steve Bruce’s side are unbeaten in their last six league games and it will be interesting to see how they perform here.

They have the chance of breaking into the top half this season and Newcastle will be looking to finish their season strongly. They are just three points adrift of 10th placed Burnley.

Meanwhile, Manchester City lost their last game against Southampton and they will be fired up for this one. Pep Guardiola’s men have conceded the title to Liverpool but they can still finish the season respectfully.

The home side managed to win the last meeting between these two sides (in the FA Cup) and Newcastle will look for revenge this time.

That said, injury issues could complicate matters for the Magpies. They are expected to be without Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Lejeune and Clark for this one. Almiron and Saint-Maximin are doubts as well.