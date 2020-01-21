Nabil Bentaleb completes Newcastle medical

Newcastle are all set to complete the signing of Nabil Bentaleb today.
According to Fussball transfers (translated by Sportwitness), the midfielder has completed his medical with the Magpies and the paperwork should be finalised soon.
As per the report, Newcastle will sign the former Spurs player on loan with an option to buy. If they want to make the move permanent, they will have to pay €10m.
It will be interesting to see how the 25-year-old performs during the second half of the season. If he manages to adapt quickly and impress Steve Bruce, Newcastle might just trigger the option to sign him for the long term.
It would be a bargain for the Magpies as well. Bentaleb is clearly talented and he needs a fresh start.
A move to the Premier League could allow him to kick-start his career.
The technically gifted central midfielder will add quality and composure at the middle of the park. He is a very good passer and he reads the game well.
He managed to score 8 goals for Schalke last season but he is yet to play this season. Newcastle will be hoping he can regain his confidence and sharpness soon.
The Algerian has played in the Premier League before with Spurs and he will want to make an immediate impact.