Murray says Fernandez texted him after head clash

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray revealed he spoke to Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez after his head clash from the previous weekend, reports Chronicle Live.
Murray came off after 16 minutes against Newcastle on October 20 due to his head injury but returned in time to play a full 90 minutes a week later against Wolverhampton Wanderers – he scored the winner in Saturday’s meeting at the Amex.
The 35-year-old said on the injury: “I can’t remember anything of it (the incident) to be honest. I’ve watched it back in some depth and it’s a header I often go for and compete for. He’s just caught me and it’s a genuine attempt to win the ball.
“Fernandez texted me after the game to say sorry and wished me well. It was just one of those things with two professionals going for the ball and it ended up like that.
“I spoke to the physio and the fitness coach. You’ve got to be honest with yourself. I think health is the most important thing. Some of the questions are a little bit of a grey area, sometimes you wake up with a bad headache anyway.
“I managed to train with the first team on Friday, and thankfully the gaffer stuck me back in on Saturday.”
Murray re-joined Brighton from Bournemouth in 2017 and has gone on to make 95 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 43 goals in his second stint. The English centre-forward has been in fine form this season, bagging six goals in 10 league outings, netting the winner in two of Albion’s last three games.
Christ Hughton’s men have been in fine form of late, winning their previous three outings after a slow start to the season. Brighton are 11th in the Premier League with 14 points from 10 games.
Murray and the Seagulls travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday, November 3. He’ll be hoping to continue his impressive scoring run.
