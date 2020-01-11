Murphy could leave Rangers in January

According to David Fowler of The Sun, Jamie Murphy could be on his way out of Rangers in January as he’s been out of favour under Steven Gerrard.
The 30-year-old has made only two appearances in all competitions this season, the last of which came in Rangers’ 4-0 win over Ross County (October 30, 2019).
Murphy finds himself behind Ryan Kent, Sheyi Ojo, Jordan Jones and even Brandon Barker in the pecking order.
The Scotland international has spent the majority of the campaign out of the matchday squad as a result and would be better off leaving to get regular playing time elsewhere.
Murphy joined Rangers on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018 and has gone on to make 10 appearances across the board – 566 minutes of playing.
The out-of-favour winger has scored only one goal with the Gers and hasn’t been able to match his 2017/18 form that led to the loan move being made permanent.
Murphy scored (4) and created (5) nine goals in 16 Premiership appearances during a temporary stint, but his form fell apart after signing a three-year deal at Ibrox. The Sun expect him to leave, but it remains to be seen where he’ll go.
