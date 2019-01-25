Murphy could leave Newcastle in January, ‘poised’ to join West Brom

According to the Telegraph, Jacob Murphy could be on his way out of Newcastle United in January, with West Bromwich Albion ‘poised’ to sign the out-of-favour winger on loan for the remainder of the campaign. Murphy has struggled for playing time under Rafael Benitez this season and Albion have a void to fill after agreeing to let Bakary Sako join Crystal Palace and likely due to Oliver Burke being loaned to Celtic.
Murphy has made just nine Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season, spending the majority of the campaign as an unsubstituted or being left out of the matchday squad entirely. It’s worth noting he’s amassed only 301 minutes of top-flight football and has featured only three times for United since October.
An exit in January has looked on the cards as a result and it appears Newcastle will let the 23-year-old leave. With Albion in the Championship, Murphy stands a better chance of getting much-needed game time. The Midlands outfit are currently third in the division with 50 points from 28 games, coming off the back of seven wins and four draws from their last 12. The Baggies are top-scorers in the Championship (57), so their attacking style should suit Murphy.
