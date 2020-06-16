Multiple sources confirm Everton’s interest in Denis Bouanga

Everton have been heavily linked with a move for the Saint-Etienne winger Denis Bouanga this summer.

Now France Football (via Sportwitness) are also claiming that the Toffees want the 25-year-old.





Previously, Le10sport and Mirror also confirmed Everton’s interest in the player.

Bouanga has done well in Ligue 1 under the former Premier League manager Claude Puel and it will be interesting to see if Everton submit an offer for him.

Bouanga will be a relatively cheap addition to Everton’s squad and he would add some much-needed depth to their attack.

The Ligue 1 winger will cost around €15m and that should be affordable for a club with Everton’s resources.

Bouanga has 12 goals and 5 assists to his name this season and he would improve Everton a lot. The likes of Iwobi, Walcott and Bernard are lacking in end product and the 25-year-old could be an improvement in that regard.

If he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly, he could prove to be a major bargain for Ancelotti next season.

Roma, Lille, Real Betis and Rennes are keen on the player as well and Everton should look to move quickly to fend off the competition.

Convincing the player should not be a problem for them. They can offer him a bigger platform and higher wages.