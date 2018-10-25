Mulholland says McCorie, Middleton, Palmer, Thomson and Kelly could step up to Rangers’ first-team

Craig Mulholland, Rangers’ Head of Academy, believes Robby & Ross McCorie, Glenn Middleton, Cammy Palmer, Jack Thomson and Stephen Kelly can make the step up to the first-team in the near future, revealing the six players have all been included briefly in the senior squad recently. He was speaking in a Twitter Q&A about the academy and said Rangers racked among the highest in Europe.
When asked which players could be seen in the Rangers first-team soon, Mulholland said, in quotes reported by The Sun: “So far this season the manager has moved Glenn Middleton and Robby McCrorie to the first-team dressing room alongside Ross McCrorie. Cammy Palmer and Jack Thomson have been included in first-team squads while Stephen Kelly has made his competitive debut.”
Ross McCorie has made three Premiership appearances for Rangers this season and has made the matchday squad in all but one of their league outings. Middleton has been in the first-team squad for Rangers’ last eight Premiership games, coming off the bench on four occasions. As for Kelly, he’s made one appearance in the Scottish League Cup. Robbie McCorie has been an unused substitute in the competition.
The likes of Ross McCorie, Middleton and Kelly were involved in the Europa League qualifiers too, proving manager Steven Gerrard is willing to give the youngsters a chance if they impress him enough on the training field. Mulholland certainly believes they’ll be good enough to make the grade in future.
