Moussa Sissoko wants Nicolas Pepe at Tottenham

Lille forward Nicolas Pepe has been linked with a move this summer and Moussa Sissoko hopes that the attacker will end up at Tottenham.
Speaking to Le10Sport (quotes translated by HITC), Sissoko revealed that Pepe has the quality to shine in English football.
“I think he has the qualities for England.” said Sissoko. “He has already demonstrated his full potential with Angers, this year he confirmed it with Lille, what he does is really exceptional. I do not know where he’ll go, but I wish him the best in his future club, and if it’s in England, why not Tottenham?”.
The 23-year-old Ligue 1 ace has been in red hot form this season and he would improve most teams in the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham make their move for the player anytime soon.
Pepe is likely to cost a lot of money and that could be an issue for the Londoners. Tottenham have always been frugal in the transfer market.
However, they did not sign a single player last summer and Levy might decide the back the manager significantly this summer.
Furthermore, if Eriksen leaves the club this summer, Spurs will have the money to splash out on a marquee signing.
Spurs could certainly use a right-sided goalscoring winger and Pepe would be ideal. He could form a lethal attacking quartet alongside Kane, Son and Alli.
The Lille star has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season.