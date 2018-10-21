Blog Competitions English Premier League Moussa Sissoko posts message on Twitter after Tottenham win vs West Ham

21 October, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham registered their fourth consecutive Premier League win after beating London rivals West Ham on Saturday at the London Stadium.

Spurs won 1-0 with Erik Lamela scoring the only goal of the match. Moussa Sissoko made his third start of the season, and he provided the assist for Lamela’s goal.

The French midfielder took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction.

It was an excellent performance from the former Newcastle United midfielder. Sissoko is not a popular figure at the club, and often come under criticism from his erratic performances.

On this occasion, the 29-year-old, who is on £80k-per-week wages at Spurs, was superb in the London derby. It is not just about his assist, but his notable overall involvement.

He had 75 touches, had one shot on goal, and played out 54 passes with an impressive 94.4% accuracy. Spurs fans responded to his tweet to let him know that he was brilliant against the Hammers.

With Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen still out injured, Sissoko should look to cement his position in the side.

