Moussa Sissoko congratulates Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff on Instagram

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has been in fine form this season.
The highly-rated midfielder scored his first Premier League goal for the Magpies against Burnley.
Tottenham ace Moussa Sissoko has reacted to Longstaff’s goal and he congratulated the player on Instagram.
Sissoko responded to Premier League’s post about Longstaff on Instagram.
His message read: “Congratulations for your first goal”.
View this post on Instagram
That first #premierleague goal feeling… #PL @nufc @seanlongstaff97
The former Newcastle midfielder has been in good form himself this season. He has been one of the key players for Pochettino.
Sissoko will know Longstaff from his time at St James’ Park and the fans will be excited to see his message to the youngster.
Longstaff will be delighted with all the praise coming his way and he will be looking to continue his development.
He has all the tools to become a Premier League star in future.
It will be interesting to see if he can guide the Magpies to a respectable finish this season.
Rafa Benitez’ side started the season poorly but they have picked up form in the recent games.