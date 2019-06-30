Moussa Marega believes he will join West Ham

Porto striker Moussa Marega is thought to be keen on a move to the Premier League.
According to a report from A Bola (translated by SportWitness), the player believes that his future might be at West Ham United.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers submit an offer for him in the coming weeks.
Pellegrini could do with a quality target man and Marega has proven himself at Porto. Furthermore, he has done well in the Champions League as well.
It could prove to be a good addition for West Ham.
The likes of Anderson, Lanzini and Fornals could benefit from playing off a target man like Marega next season.
The Hammers have been linked with a host of strikers this summer and it is clear that they want to improve that position.
Marega is reportedly valued at €35m and the report from A Bola claims that West Ham are apparently waving the offer at Porto.
Although it is unclear what that means, there is no doubt that Marega could prove to be a solid addition for that price.
In today’s market, a striker who has just had a 21-goal season is certainly worth more. Marega picked up 9 assists last season as well.