Moussa Djenepo: I can be better than Liverpool’s Sadio Mane

Southampton forward Moussa Djenepo has claimed that Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is a ‘big inspiration’ for him.

The Malian forward, who joined the Saints last summer, has lofty ambitions and wants to achieve the dizzy heights of success in years to come.

The 21-year-old forward aspires to become the next Sadio Mane as he uses the Liverpool talisman as an inspiration.

Djenepo joined the club for a fee in the region of £14 million from Liege last year, and had scored two goals and provided two assists in 18 Premier League games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The youngster has hailed Mane as a ‘very big player’. Mane spent two seasons at St Mary’s before joining Liverpool in 2016. Since then, the Senegal international has taken his game to a new level under Jurgen Klopp and he is undoubtedly now one of the best attackers in the world.

The Mali international not only wants to emulate what Mane has achieved but also aims to be a better player than the Liverpool star.

“Sadio is a big inspiration for me. I like him, he’s a very big player,” he told talkSPORT.

“But I think I can be better [than him] if I work hard. Sadio is a very big player, and I’m young and I need to learn more.

“In the future we will see. I will do my best to become the next Sadio Mane.”

Djenepo is a fantastic young player and he has a bright future ahead of him. It is really good to see that he is so ambitious. At the same time, he admits that he needs to learn more.