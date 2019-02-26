Moussa Dembele’s one-word reaction as Brendan Rodgers is confirmed as Leicester City boss

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been officially confirmed as the manager of English Premier League side Leicester City.
The Northern Irishman signed a three-year contract with the King Power Stadium outfit, but he’s sure to have made a lot of enemies in the Hoops camp after leaving them midway through the campaign.
Many Celtic fans have already brought out the pitchforks on social media, and former striker Moussa Dembele has even reacted to the news via his official Twitter handle.
#Interesting https://t.co/OKxf9bjDKT
— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) February 26, 2019
The French striker was heavily criticised after leaving Parkhead last summer to join French side Lyon, but he hinted at broken promises from Rodgers at the time, and he didn’t hesitate to take a slight dig at his former boss once the chance arose.
The 46-year-old had spells with Swansea City and Liverpool in the English top-flight before leaving for Celtic where he spent almost three years.
Rodgers won seven trophies with the Hoops and was on track to win a successive domestic treble before quitting in order to link up with the Foxes.
The new Leicester boss signed a new four-year contract with Celtic in April 2017, and was seen as the one to help them to 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row, but Neil Lennon could now be the one to after he returned to the club to take charge till the end of the campaign.