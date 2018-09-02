Moussa Dembele’s bust-up with Rodgers forced Celtic to sell him

Moussa Dembele was sold to Lyon on deadline day despite Celtic’s initial reluctance to do the deal.
It appears that the player’s determination to secure the move was key to the transfer.
According to FootMercato, the player had a training ground argument with Brendan Rodgers on Friday.
Dembele informed the manager that there is no trust left between them because of Rodgers’ lies and that he does not wish to speak to the Celtic boss anymore.
He said to the Celtic boss:“I do not speak to you. There is no more trust between us, you lied to me .”
Scotsman claims that the Rodgers informed the player he would not play for the club again because of his attitude and therefore Celtic had to reconsider their stance.
Later in an interview, Dembele hinted at something similar as well.
The French striker revealed that he did everything to force the move and the club had to give in eventually.
He said: “I was determined to come to Lyon. Those in charge gave in. It was hard. I gave everything and in the end, it paid off.”
It will be interesting to see how Rodgers copes with the loss for now. Celtic should do their best to sign a forward in January.
The Scottish giants received £19.7m for Dembele and the fans will be expecting them to reinvest the money in January. Celtic need to add to their squad if they want to challenge on all fronts.