Tottenham Hotspur badly need to sign a striker in the January transfer window.
Harry Kane has suffered a hamstring tear and will undergo a surgery that will keep him out till April. Jose Mourinho has also insisted that while he will try to get the best out of his players, Son Heung-min is not the solution to the severe problem the club is facing at the moment.
In other words, he has a clear message for chairman Daniel Levy – signing a striker is a top priority.
Tottenham have been linked with a move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek but the north London club are unwilling to pay £30 million for his signature. Unless the Serie A giants lower their asking price, Spurs will not reportedly move with the deal.
Spurs have also been linked with a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. The 23-year-old Frenchman is developing into a fantastic all-round striker after making his name at Celtic under Brendan Rodgers.
Unlike Piatek, who has only managed four goals this season, Dembele has been in red-hot form this season. He has already scored 13 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions, and his goal-scoring prowess coupled with his all-round involvement in the game has caught the eye of several big clubs including Spurs.
Lyon are reluctant to sell him and are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £50 million, which is well above Tottenham’s budget. Mourinho is looking to add Victor Wanyama, who is out of favour at the club, as a part of the deal in order to reduce the offer.
Ideally, Spurs would love to have two top-class strikers who would be able to complement each other. But, again, that’s ideal. In reality, Spurs need someone who will be happy to play second fiddle to Harry Kane. And in that case, it will become very difficult to lure any top striker in the world to join the north London club.
Dembele is a typical Mourinho type striker. He loves to score in big games, wins matches for his side, can drop deep, and is physically strong. In theory, he is perfect for Spurs, but whether they can get him is another question.