Moussa Dembele sends out a message to his critics after Rodgers’ Celtic exit

Former Celtic star Moussa Dembele has sent out a message to his critics after Brendan Rodgers completed his move to Leicester City.
The Frenchman was heavily criticised when he decided to leave for Lyon at the start of the season.
Eventually, Celtic decided to sell the forward despite their unwillingness. Back then, Dembele hinted with a social media post that Rodgers is not a man of his words.
— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) August 30, 2018
Don’t get it wrong Bhoys and Ghirls nothing to do with people who really care about the club @CelticFC 🤐too much love and respect for you and the crest #CarefulWhoYouCallTheLeaderOfYours pic.twitter.com/3FR1YoJLHr
— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) August 31, 2018
The Lyon striker has now tweeted out a message saying ‘I told you’ after Rodgers’ exit.
#AndIfYouDontKnowNowYouKnow #IToldYou https://t.co/p8vzU2wOz1
— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) February 26, 2019
— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) February 26, 2019
The former Celtic boss promised to do everything needed to make the club successful when he joined them and his decision to leave them at this stage of the season will feel like a broken promise to the fans.
It seems that Dembele is trying to use Rodgers’ Leicester appointment as evidence that the former Celtic boss is not a man of his word.
Celtic fans will be gutted with Rodgers’ decision and it will be interesting to see if Neil Lennon can fill the void properly and guide the side to a title this season.