Moussa Dembele reacts to Celtic’s win over Rangers

2 September, 2018 Celtic, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Moussa Dembele has reacted to Celtic’s derby win against Rangers on Twitter.

The highly talented striker completed a deadline day move to Lyon but it seems that he is still keeping an eye on his former club.

Celtic were reluctant to sell the player this summer but Dembele forced the Scottish champions to give in to his transfer demand.

The player sent out a tweet after Celtic’s win over Rangers, which read:

Celtic fans are understandably annoyed after the way he left the club and they responded to the player’s tweet with their criticisms.

The Scottish champions were dominant from start to finish and they could have won by a bigger margin on another day. Olivier Ntcham’s goal separated the two sides in the end.

Celtic were in need of a lift after a poor deadline day and the derby win will certainly appease the fans to some extent.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic manage to build on this win for now and then add to their squad when the January window opens.

Here are some of the reactions to Dembele's tweet.

 

 

 

