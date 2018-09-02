Moussa Dembele reacts to Celtic’s win over Rangers

Moussa Dembele has reacted to Celtic’s derby win against Rangers on Twitter.
The highly talented striker completed a deadline day move to Lyon but it seems that he is still keeping an eye on his former club.
Celtic were reluctant to sell the player this summer but Dembele forced the Scottish champions to give in to his transfer demand.
The player sent out a tweet after Celtic’s win over Rangers, which read:
As Usual only ONE team in Glasgow @CelticFC ☘️🤷🏾♂️Well done Bhoys 👏🏿
— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) September 2, 2018
Celtic fans are understandably annoyed after the way he left the club and they responded to the player’s tweet with their criticisms.
The Scottish champions were dominant from start to finish and they could have won by a bigger margin on another day. Olivier Ntcham’s goal separated the two sides in the end.
Celtic were in need of a lift after a poor deadline day and the derby win will certainly appease the fans to some extent.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic manage to build on this win for now and then add to their squad when the January window opens.
Here are some of the reactions to Dembele’s tweet.
Any goodwill you had with real Celtic fans was destroyed on the 31st of August with your attitude.
— Mark Williams (@tywilliams08) September 2, 2018
Save it Moussa it was no thanks to you
— Tony Darroch (@tonypaul13) September 2, 2018
— Fenian (@LesleyFenian) September 2, 2018
None of your business
— A.C ART (@AidanCregan) September 2, 2018
Thanks v much for your service but no harm your leaving was a disgrace!! Soured your relationship with our wonderful club!!
— Martin Canavan (@mcanavan497) September 2, 2018
Rat
— Yer auld Da’ (@steve2theizzO) September 2, 2018
🐍🐍🐍🐍
— page (@05Page) September 2, 2018
We don’t need you anymore
— stevie mc carthy (@CarthyStevie) September 2, 2018
Do one.
— Cormac Mac Liam (@MacLiam1) September 2, 2018
Sorry, who are you? Go away and count your money. You are less than nothing to our club 🍀
— Vinny Donohoe 🏴🍀🇮🇪 (@VincentDonohoe) September 2, 2018
Your opinion no longer matters! Slan!
— Peadar MacÍomhair (@bigpete1974) September 2, 2018
We can do without your so called support
— Elchappy (@Elchappy67) September 2, 2018