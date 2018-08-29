Moussa Dembele misses Celtic training amid Lyon interest

Celtic star Moussa Dembele has been linked with a move away from the club.
According to Record Sport, French outfit Lyon are keen on signing the young forward and they are plotting a £15 million-plus bid for him.
Record Sport are now reporting that the player has missed today’s training session. Celtic are set to take on Suduva in the Europa League tomorrow and Dembele’s absence will worry the fans.
Celtic cannot afford to lose their best attacker right now but if the player decides to force a move, the Scottish giants might have to reconsider.
Dembele’s absence from training will only add further fuel to the speculations.
It will be interesting to see if there are any clarifications from the manager later today. Rodgers will hold his pre-match presser in the next few hours.
Celtic have made a poor start to the season and losing someone like Dembele could prove to be catastrophic. Dedryck Boyata’s future is already up in the air and the player is visibly unsettled. Rodgers cannot afford another distraction now.
@fraser_ADTR RIP
— Nathan Barry (@Nathdogz) August 29, 2018
Bye bye Moussa
— Wild Eyes (@fraser_ADTR) August 29, 2018
— yahmpy (@yahmpy) August 29, 2018
Doing a boyata..
— Ricki Silver. (@POOREVIEWS) August 29, 2018