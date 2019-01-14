Mousa Dembele closing in on Tottenham exit

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele is close to sealing his exit from the club.
According to Football London, the Belgian midfielder has flown to China to complete his transfer.
The 31-year-old will join Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan and Spurs are set to receive a fee in the region of around £11m.
The midfielder flew out to China today morning and he was spotted at the Heathrow Airport earlier.
Dembele has six months left on his current deal at Spurs and he has no interest in renewing terms. It is a wise move to cash in on the player this month.
The £80,000-a-week Belgian has been an important player for Tottenham over the years but he is past his peak and Tottenham need to move on.
Earlier in the season, Pochettino referred to the Belgian as a ‘genius’ who could have become one of the best players in the world.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners bring in a replacement in January. Spurs are certainly lacking depth in central midfield and an addition would be ideal.
Moussa Sissoko picked up a minor injury against Manchester United yesterday and Pochettino should seriously consider a signing this month. Harry Winks is the only fit senior central midfielder at the club right now.