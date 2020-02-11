Mourinho has a £120m transfer plan to sort out Tottenham’s defence

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho plans to rebuild his defence at the end of this season.
Jan Vertonghen is expected to leave in the summer and the likes of Alderweireld will be past their peak soon. Mourinho needs to plan for the future now.
According to the Express, the Portuguese manager has a £120m rebuild plan for the summer. He wants to sign the likes of Ruben Dias and Max Aarons.
Apparently, Spurs will make a £15m summer move for the Norwich City defender. Furthermore, Dias’ agent Jorge Mendes is close to Mourinho and therefore a deal for the 22-year-old cannot be ruled out.
The report also confirms that Nathan Ake and Youcef Atal are on his target list as well.
It will be interesting to see who Spurs end up with eventually. All of the players mentioned are quite talented and they would improve the Premier League side.
The likes of Dias and Aarons are supremely talented and under the right manager, they could turn out to be world-class players in future.
Tottenham know that they will have to improve a lot in order to catch up with Manchester City and Liverpool. An improved defence would certainly help them close the gap to some extent next season.