Harold Moukoudi rejects Aston Villa move

Aston Villa have been left frustrated in their hunt to sign a defender before Friday’s deadline after reports emerged that Harold Moukoudi won’t be moving to Villa Park this afternoon.
The 20-year-old was expected to join Villa on Friday.
Steve Bruce was looking to lure the centre-back to Villa Park, with Tommy Elphick set to join Hull City on loan for the rest of the season.
Moukoudi, who was also reportedly chased by Celtic, travelled to the Midlands yesterday to meet Steve Bruce and discuss other terms.
However, he has now decided on Friday that he wants to continue with Le Havre.
French outlet France Bleu have claimed that Moukoudi has rejected a move to Aston Villa, but there are other French clubs who are still looking to sign him.
The report claims that Lyon and Rennes are both chasing his signature. A move is still on the cards, but certainly, he won’t be joining Villa today.