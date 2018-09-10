Blog Competitions English Premier League Most tackles, interceptions and assists – 3 Watford stars dominating the Premier League

Most tackles, interceptions and assists – 3 Watford stars dominating the Premier League

10 September, 2018 English Premier League, General Football News, Watford


Watford have started the new season in fantastic form, boasting four wins from their first four games to currently sit third in the Premier League table. The Hornets are level on 12 points with leaders Liverpool and second-placed Chelsea after beating Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0), Burnley (3-1), Crystal Palace (2-1) and Tottenham Hotspur (2-1).

Manager Javi Gracia was unsurprisingly named Premier League Manager of the Month after Watford’s bright start, but he also has his players to thank for their efforts. There’s barely been a poor performance among the squad so far this campaign, but three players are outperforming the most talented individuals of other sides – Jose Holebas, Christian Kabasele and Will Hughes.

No player has made more assists than Holebas (4), no player has made more tackles than Will Hughes (17) and no player has made more interceptions than Kabasele (12). Watford’s fine start to the new season can be attributed to many of their players performing above expectations.

To have Will Hughes and Kabsele boasting more tackles and interceptions than Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante takes some work, and Holebas having created more goals than the likes of Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne is impressive early on. Whether the Watford trio will remain top of the statistics chart as the campaign progresses remains to be seen, but it’s impressive that so many Hornets are keeping big-name players in the shade.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Tottenham suffer injury blow to Alli ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Liverpool
Man Utd ‘ready’ to move for Neves who’s completed more passes than Pogba & Matic

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.