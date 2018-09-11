Most passes and most dribbles – 2 Chelsea stars dominate the Premier League

Chelsea have enjoyed a fantastic start to the new season under new manager Maurizio Sarri. The Blues are second in the Premier League table with 12 points from four games, having beaten Huddersfield Town (3-0), Arsenal (3-2), Newcastle United (2-1) and Bournemouth (2-0), and a number of players have played their part in their early success.
Jorginho, signed from Napoli this summer, has impressed from the off at Chelsea. He’s operated at the heart of the midfield, pulling the strings in possession and thwarting attacks from the opposition. No player in the Premier League has made more short passes than Jorginho (382) this season, and no player averages more-per-game (104.3).
His teammate Eden Hazard has also dominated early into the new campaign. The Belgian international has made more successful dribbles (14) than any other player and has contributed four goals in as many Premier League appearances. Manchester City were desperate for Jorginho this summer and Real Madrid were heavily-linked with Hazard. Their loss is Chelsea’s gain.
The Londoners’ 100% record can, in part, be attributed to the form of Jorginho and Hazard, so Chelsea certainly deserve props for getting their act together in time to start the new season strongly. Whether or not Chelsea can maintain such form as the campaign progresses remains to be seen, however.
